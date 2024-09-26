Gilda's Club Grand Rapids hosts 10th annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is hosting its 10th annual West Side Walk on Saturday to honor the thousands of lives impacted through the club's free cancer and grief programs.

The funds raised at the West Side Walk help provide critical connections and resources to individuals experiencing some of life’s toughest stuff and help ensure our program stays free and available for those who need it most.

The family friendly noncompetitive and peer to peer fundraising walk will begin with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. that will take place at Gilda’s clubhouse, located at 1806 Bridge St. NW. After the 1.5-mile walk, there will be a post-walk after party including music, food and kids’ activities. The event is pet friendly, for those wishing to walk with their well-behaved furry friend.

This year Gilda’s Club hopes to raise $160,000 to help fund their free cancer and grief emotional health program.

Individuals unable to attend the event in person, but still wish to support are encouraged to register as a virtual walker or donate online at gildasclubgr.org/walk .

