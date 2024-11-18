Gilda's Club Grand Rapids announces dates for LaughFest 2025

Gilda's Club LaughFest is celebrating 15 years of laughter with next year's comedy festival fundraiser, getting ready to spread healing through laughter in 2025.

Gilda’s LaughFest events will take place in Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell. LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino, includes free and ticketed events from stand-up and improv to community showcases, and a variety of other seriously funny stuff.

There are shows for everyone, including the popular Free Comedy Showcase, local and national comedians, free family-events, and so much more. The comedian lineup will be announced sometime in January 2025.

While laughter and entertainment is the focus of the festival, LaughFest is more than just stand-up comedy. All the proceeds from the festival contribute to Gilda's Club's free cancer and grief emotional health program, named after comedian and SNL star, Gilda Radner.

Gilda's LaughFest will take place March 5-9, 2025, with the Red Door Gala taking place on March 19.

Stay up to date on what performers are coming to the festival, as well as other related events, at laughfestgr.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok