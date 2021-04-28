Gifts to spoil mom This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and so many moms have had to go above and beyond over the past year. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, shares great ways to celebrate and spoil mom this Mother’s Day.

Wisconsin Cheese

Medium Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Alpine Style, Smoked Gouda

· This Mother’s Day, celebrate Mom with a meaningfully put-together cheese board or an assortment of delicious artisan cheeses from Wisconsin Cheese.

· Wisconsin Cheese has hundreds of varieties to choose from, from imaginative spins on old classics to new artisan innovations, that make the perfect gift or centerpiece for Mother’s Day.

Chloe Wine Collection

Chloe Prosecco Rosé - $15.99

· Chloe Prosecco Rosé is a new elegant and sophisticated wine from Chloe Wine Collection.

· It’s perfect for Mother’s Day brunch at home or giving as a gift.

· Chloe Prosecco Rosé is a dry, bright brute with bubbles and delicate notes of ripe red berries and rose petals.

Olay

Olay Premium Exfoliating Body Wash Collection | Sugar & Cocoa Butter (Exfoliating & Moisturizing) - $7.99 | Deep-Sea Minerals & Coconut Water (Exfoliating & Hydrating) - $7.99 | Himalayan Salt & Pink Grapefruit (Exfoliating & Revitalizing) - $7.99

· Rich moisture meets advanced exfoliation for velvety smooth skin.

· Massages away dead skin cells to improve skin without drying it out.

· Powerful exfoliation that’s gentle enough for everyday use.

· Sugar & Cocoa Butter – Made with sugar crystals, this refreshing body wash massages away dead skin cells with every use. It’s also made with cocoa butter, which feels ultra-nourishing to your skin. You don’t need to worry about an oily or coated feeling because this exfoliating body wash rinses off clean.

BondiBoost

HG Collection | HG Shampoo & Conditioner | Intensive Miracle Mask

· BondiBoost is an Australian-made, vegan-friendly line of clean hair care products.

· All products are chemical-free, with topical actives to clean and condition the hair.

· A must-have for anyone serious about reaching their hair goals, the targeted actives in BondiBoost’s HG Collection work together to support hair growth and hair health from the inside, while topical actives cleanse and protect, creating an A+ scalp environment.

· Cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan-friendly formulas.

· Key ingredients including peppermint, rosemary, saw palmetto to strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth and stimulate circulation.

· Use coupon code MOMHINT for 10% off.

Queer Eye Collection

Queer Eye Bradford 2 Door Accent Cabinet – Taupe: $221.99 | Queer Eye Krew Upholstered Bed: $185.00 - 235.00 | Queer Eye Wimberly 6 Drawer Dresser – Black oak: $299.00

· Queer Eye Bradford 2 Door Accent Cabinet: Get the perfect storage solution for any room in your house with the Queer Eye Bradford 2 Door Metal Locker Accent Cabinet. Made of powder-coated metal, the cute locker design and fun pop of color adds a trendy and unique look to your space while the metal makes it easy to clean.

· Queer Eye Krew Upholstered Bed: Contemporary yet modern, the Queer Eye Krew Upholstered Bed is the simple addition your bedroom needs. The Krew’s curved headboard is upholstered in a soft linen fabric that gives the bed frame a soft touch that can work in any home décor.

· Queer Eye Wimberly 6 Drawer Dresser: Clear up closet clutter by using the boho-chic Queer Eye Wimberly 6 Drawer Dresser. Pair the dresser with the rest of the Wimberly collection for a coordinated and fierce look for your entire room

To find details on ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, head to @momhint on Instagram.