Gifts to Spoil Mom on Mother's Day

There's no one like your Mom so it's important to find the perfect gift for her this Mother's Day. Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, shares a few ideas that aren't your usual flowers or chocolates.

Kyte Baby Women’s Jogger Pajama Set

kytebaby.com



Take your loungewear game to the next level with this jogger pajama set

Perfect for curling up in your favorite chair with a hot cup of tea and a good book

Designed for comfort, this bamboo set includes a long sleeve crew and jogger-style pants

97% Bamboo Rayon, 3% Spandex

Elastic waistband

Soft, buttery smooth breathable fabric

Kyte Baby Womens Jumpsuit

kytebaby.com



All the comfort of loungewear with the elegance of a dressy jumpsuit, this one-piece outfit does it all!

Dress this jumpsuit up or down to suit any occasion in every season

A crossover neckline to make nursing comfortable and easy

97% bamboo rayon, 3% spandex

Soft, buttery smooth breathable fabric

Mommy’s Bliss Essentials for Mom Gift Basket (First Time Mom)

mommysbliss.com



The must-haves every new mom needs…in one blissful bundle

Favorite mommy go-tos to give and to get

Includes: Postnatal Support Lift My Mood, Postnatal Support Lactation Support + Probiotics, Blissful Belly Lotion - Bohemian Rose, and Lanolin Nipple Balm

Old World Christmas Best Mom Mug Ornament

amazon.com



Mothers unconditionally and tirelessly give of themselves to make life as wonderful as possible for their children

Sleepless nights, never-ending dishes and laundry are all worth it when a little one recognizes the effort with just a few words, Best Mom Ever!

This heirloom-quality ornament is made from molten glass mouth-blown into exclusive molds, a hot liquid silver solution is added for color and vibrance

Jazz Band "Live"

dnavibe.com

