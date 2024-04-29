Gifts to Spoil Mom on Mother's Day

There's no one like your Mom so it's important to find the perfect gift for her this Mother's Day. Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, shares a few ideas that aren't your usual flowers or chocolates.
Kyte Baby Women’s Jogger Pajama Set
kytebaby.com
- Take your loungewear game to the next level with this jogger pajama set
- Perfect for curling up in your favorite chair with a hot cup of tea and a good book
- Designed for comfort, this bamboo set includes a long sleeve crew and jogger-style pants
- 97% Bamboo Rayon, 3% Spandex
- Elastic waistband
- Soft, buttery smooth breathable fabric
Kyte Baby Womens Jumpsuit
kytebaby.com
- All the comfort of loungewear with the elegance of a dressy jumpsuit, this one-piece outfit does it all!
- Dress this jumpsuit up or down to suit any occasion in every season
- A crossover neckline to make nursing comfortable and easy
- 97% bamboo rayon, 3% spandex
- Soft, buttery smooth breathable fabric
Mommy’s Bliss Essentials for Mom Gift Basket (First Time Mom)
mommysbliss.com
- The must-haves every new mom needs…in one blissful bundle
- Favorite mommy go-tos to give and to get
- Includes: Postnatal Support Lift My Mood, Postnatal Support Lactation Support + Probiotics, Blissful Belly Lotion - Bohemian Rose, and Lanolin Nipple Balm
Old World Christmas Best Mom Mug Ornament
amazon.com
- Mothers unconditionally and tirelessly give of themselves to make life as wonderful as possible for their children
- Sleepless nights, never-ending dishes and laundry are all worth it when a little one recognizes the effort with just a few words, Best Mom Ever!
- This heirloom-quality ornament is made from molten glass mouth-blown into exclusive molds, a hot liquid silver solution is added for color and vibrance
Jazz Band "Live"
dnavibe.com
- So effective it comes with a 100% money-back guarantee: nothing to lose but those nagging aches and pains!
- The only wearable light therapy made in the USA!
- unique computer-optimized flex geometry works wherever you crave relief: ankles, knees, elbows, wrists, shoulders, necks, backs, and more!
- Four proprietary modes: red light, near-infrared, magnetic pulse, and micro-vibration to deliver exceptional results and soothing relief.
- Equipped with an available battery pack, car charging outlet, and traditional plug
- Ships free within the U.S.