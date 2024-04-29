Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Gifts to Spoil Mom on Mother's Day

Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 12:08:49-04

There's no one like your Mom so it's important to find the perfect gift for her this Mother's Day. Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, shares a few ideas that aren't your usual flowers or chocolates.

Kyte Baby Women’s Jogger Pajama Set
kytebaby.com

  • Take your loungewear game to the next level with this jogger pajama set
  • Perfect for curling up in your favorite chair with a hot cup of tea and a good book
  • Designed for comfort, this bamboo set includes a long sleeve crew and jogger-style pants
  • 97% Bamboo Rayon, 3% Spandex
  • Elastic waistband
  • Soft, buttery smooth breathable fabric

Kyte Baby Womens Jumpsuit
kytebaby.com

  • All the comfort of loungewear with the elegance of a dressy jumpsuit, this one-piece outfit does it all!
  • Dress this jumpsuit up or down to suit any occasion in every season
  • A crossover neckline to make nursing comfortable and easy
  • 97% bamboo rayon, 3% spandex
  • Soft, buttery smooth breathable fabric

Mommy’s Bliss Essentials for Mom Gift Basket (First Time Mom)
mommysbliss.com

  • The must-haves every new mom needs…in one blissful bundle
  • Favorite mommy go-tos to give and to get
  • Includes: Postnatal Support Lift My Mood, Postnatal Support Lactation Support + Probiotics, Blissful Belly Lotion - Bohemian Rose, and Lanolin Nipple Balm

Old World Christmas Best Mom Mug Ornament
amazon.com

  • Mothers unconditionally and tirelessly give of themselves to make life as wonderful as possible for their children
  • Sleepless nights, never-ending dishes and laundry are all worth it when a little one recognizes the effort with just a few words, Best Mom Ever!
  • This heirloom-quality ornament is made from molten glass mouth-blown into exclusive molds, a hot liquid silver solution is added for color and vibrance

Jazz Band "Live"
dnavibe.com

  • So effective it comes with a 100% money-back guarantee: nothing to lose but those nagging aches and pains!
  • The only wearable light therapy made in the USA!
  • unique computer-optimized flex geometry works wherever you crave relief: ankles, knees, elbows, wrists, shoulders, necks, backs, and more!
  • Four proprietary modes: red light, near-infrared, magnetic pulse, and micro-vibration to deliver exceptional results and soothing relief.
  • Equipped with an available battery pack, car charging outlet, and traditional plug
  • Ships free within the U.S.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book