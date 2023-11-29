Gifts to buy for the tech-savy person in your life

Tech gifts always seem to make it to the “must-have” holiday gift list. As Black Friday approaches and the holiday shopping frenzy begins, consumers are already looking for the best deals on the hottest tech, like 5G smartphones.

Rob Ponto from Comcast shares the hottest tech people have on their wish list this holiday season.

Wireless charging station



Cut down on all the annoying charging cords in your home with a wireless charging station.

JoyGeek has a charging station that can charge 3 of the most common Apple products all at the same time (phone, Apple Watch, Airpods) AND it can also serve as a stand for watching videos.

Protect your phone with MagSafe cases and screen protectors



New phones need protection and that means a proper case that protects the outside and the inside of your mobile device. Many phones use wireless, or induction charging now, but a misaligned connection can compromise your battery. Make sure the case you are getting is the best fit for your phone, and if you aren’t sure, ask a sales representative.

If you buy a screen protector from an Xfinity Store location, your rep will professionally install it for you.

Storm Ready Wifi



A new storm-ready device that came on the market in 2023 keeps your home online even when the power goes out.

When the power is on, it serves as a WiFi extender.

Wifi Extender



These devices plug into electrical outlets around your home and extend your WiFi signal to hard-to-reach areas of the home like basements and upstairs bedrooms. There are a variety of signal extenders out there. Comcast offers xFi Pods that you can buy individually or as a set.

Bluetooth Speaker

