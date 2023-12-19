Gifts that will inspire your kids this holiday season

For kids, gifts can have a major impact. Certain toys, clothes and books inspire children to be strong and kind, follow their dreams and embrace who they are. Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, rounded up some great ideas in honor of the holiday season that will inspire your kids.

Product: Canal Toys Studio Creator 360

Brand: Canal Toys

Age: 8+ years

MSRP: $54.99

Where to buy: Amazon.com

Description:



Create your own videos like your favorite influencers with the Studio Creator 360° Video Maker Kit!

Includes a 360° rotating light and phone holder so you can record hands-free while on the move.

Perfect for performing demos, tricks, challenges, dance, vlogging and more!

Product: Little Partners Learning Tower

Brand: RBO

Age: 2+ years, up to 250 lbs

MSRP: $199

Where to buy: Amazon.com

Description:



Little ones love to feel included and help out mom/dad as they cook.

The Learning Tower safely lifts your child to kitchen counter height to encourage independence and entertain little ones as they help you out!

Product: Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor

Brand: Peg Perego

Age: 3 - 7 years

MSRP: $279.99

Where to buy: Amazon.com

Description:



Let little ones help around the yard with this Peg Perego John Deere tractor!

Kids will delight in listening to the FM radio while driving the large John Deere Ground Force Tractor with its extra-large stake-side detachable trailer

Featuring a detachable trailer, a radio, and adjustable seat to grow with your child, kids will enjoy yard work in their very own tractor.

Product: Pix Brix 6000pc Pixel Art Container

Brand: Pix Brix

Age: 6+ years

MSRP: $69.95

Where to buy: Amazon.com

Description:



Build your custom creations with Pix Brix! The dynamic pixel art puzzle brick is perfect for 2D and 3D creations. This premium container set comes with 6,000 pieces in 12 colors - endless opportunities for building!

Available in Dark, Medium and Light color palettes!

Product: Scentco Smencils, Smens, Smelly Gellies and Smarkers

Brand: Scentco

MSRP: Varies by Product but the Holiday Smencils 5 pack is $7.64, Candy Cane Smens $7.99, Holiday Smelly Gellies $7.99, Smarkers 16 pack is $9.99

Where to buy: Amazon.com

Description:

