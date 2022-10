Looking for some laughs? The search is over! The Comedy Project has a Halloween live sketch comedy show happening the last couple of weekends in October.

"Ghosted" The 2022 Halloween Sketch Comedy show will take place on October 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 8 p.m. at The Comedy Project, located at 540 Leonard St. NW.

Tickets cost $15 each.

Purchase tickets and learn more about upcoming shows at TheComedyProject.com or call 616-369-7469.