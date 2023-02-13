Get younger-looking skin for Valentine's Day with Plexaderm

Many of us have seen before & after’s on social media of people getting rid of eye bags in minutes. The transformations are incredible and almost unbelievable, and it works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging. If you have wrinkles, crow’s feet, or under-eye bags, get ready to be amazed!

Lifestyle Consultant Melinda Mckinsey shares the secrets of this amazing new technology and changes the way you see yourself in the mirror.

Plexaderm is giving Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers a special deal on their product. Mention seeing Plexaderm on the show, and receive a six-day six application trial pack for $14.94 with free shipping.

To order, call 1-800-923-8973 or visit plexaderm.com.