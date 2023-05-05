Get some last-minute shopping for Mother's Day done at Merchants and Makers Spring Market

It's time to shop! The Merchants and Makers Spring Market has just what you need for Mother's Day in terms of gifts, and so much more.

The market will have more than 100 makers lining the historically covered outdoor market on Fulton Street. Makers will be selling food, jewelry, clothes, and many other varieties of handmade goods. Food trucks on site will include: Around Baking Co, Patty Matters, Dune Buggy, Stovetop Roasters, and Voyage Bowls.

Also, they will be collecting canned goods for The Other Way Ministries.

Sunday, May 7th - 10am - 3pm

GR Spring Market: Fulton St Farmers Market - 1145 Fulton St E

$3 for adults, kids are free!

Learn more at merchantsandmakers.com.

