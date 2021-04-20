Get rid of debilitating neck and back pain with treatments from Total Health Chiropractic

There are simple things in life we take for granted, like unloading the dishwasher or even getting out of bed without trouble. However, for those who suffer from debilitating neck and back pain, these tasks are nearly impossible.

Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic is helping these people regain control of their life once again thanks to non-invasive and non-surgical treatment programs like the DRX 9000.

The DRX combines traditional chiropractic care with state-of-the-art technology for spinal decompression to heal conditions such as:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health is offering a special for new customers and Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Call (616)-828-0861 to receive a consultation and examination for $49. The first three callers will also get a free hydrotherapy massage on their first visit.

To learn more, visit thchiro.com.