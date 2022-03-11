Get Lucky in Lowell on March 12

There's a pot of gold somewhere in downtown Lowell as shoppers take advantage of countless deals at Get Lucky in Lowell.

More than 20 shops throughout the Lowell Historic District will be participating in the shopping event. Along with St. Patty's Day discounts, shops will be doing drawings and giveaways all day long for Lowell Bucks, which work like cash at all the shops in downtown Lowell.

Restaurants will also have St. Patty's Day food and drink specials.

Plus, search for the Pot of Gold hidden in the town. Find it, and receive an extra entry to win Lowell Bucks

Luck in Lowell will take place on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.