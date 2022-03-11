Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Get Lucky in Lowell on March 12

Shopping deals, giveaways, and more!
Videos
Get Lucky in Lowell this weekend with great deals and prizes
Posted at 11:05 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 11:05:46-05

There's a pot of gold somewhere in downtown Lowell as shoppers take advantage of countless deals at Get Lucky in Lowell.

More than 20 shops throughout the Lowell Historic District will be participating in the shopping event. Along with St. Patty's Day discounts, shops will be doing drawings and giveaways all day long for Lowell Bucks, which work like cash at all the shops in downtown Lowell.

Restaurants will also have St. Patty's Day food and drink specials.

Plus, search for the Pot of Gold hidden in the town. Find it, and receive an extra entry to win Lowell Bucks

Luck in Lowell will take place on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot