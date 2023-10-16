Get into the Fall-o-ween Spirit with these non-candy treats

Halloween is more than just candy, so we’ve rounded up a handful of festive products to get everyone in the Fall-o-ween spirit!

Kyte Baby: Toddler blanket is made from bamboo rayon: a silky, smooth material that your little one won’t be able to get enough of. Now available in limited edition carved Jack O Lantern print!

Where to buy: kytebaby.com



Where to buy: amazon.com



Where to buy: scentcoinc.com



Where to buy: oldworldchristmas.com



Where to buy: amazon.com



Where to buy: amazon.com