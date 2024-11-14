Get holiday shopping done at the last Merchants and Makers event, Holiday Shoppe on November 16

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For those who haven't started Christmas shopping yet, Merchants and Makers is coming to the rescue with one more market this weekend!

Over 100 amazing local makers will be at the Holland Civic Center for the 6th annual Holiday Shoppe.

The Holland Civic Center will be serving drinks and food, and Voyage Bowls, Crazy Good Crepes and Righteous Cuisine will be serving food!

The market will be open on November 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is $3 and kids are free.

See a complete list of vendors and learn more at merchantsandmakers.com.

