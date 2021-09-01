Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Get brighter, whiter teeth in 5 minutes with Power Swabs

Videos
Get Brighter, Whiter Teeth with Power Swabs
Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 12:03:16-04

Summer is finally here, and everyone wants to look their best while they're out having fun in the sun. Most people think that slimming down or getting a nice tan is the answer to looking great, but what people are going to notice first is their smile.

Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco talks about Power Swabs, a revolutionary teeth whitening system that can whiten teeth and get rid of stains in less than five minutes.

There's a special deal for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Buy a Power Swabs kit and get 40 percent off your order, plus get free shipping and a quick stick pen.

To learn more or to place an order, call 1-800-663-7516 or visit powerswabs.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time