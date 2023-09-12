Get an inside look at the Michigan-made film, "Quicksand"

A film shot in Michigan back in 2021 is now going to play in theaters in West Michigan. "Quicksand" is a "romantic comedy" about two best friends who embark on a treacherous road trip after losing their best friend's wedding ring, with their adventure turning into an exploration of life, love, and how not to die.

Movie director JohnPaul Morris, and lead actor Tanner Presswood, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share their experience of filming this movie, and the aftermath of having their movie play in Michigan theaters after the long process of creating the film.

Watch the movie at Sperry's Movie House in Holland from now through September 14. Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids will be playing it on September 14 at 7 p.m.

"Quicksand" will be released on Apple TV on September 19.

Learn more at quicksandmovie.com.