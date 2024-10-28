Get a tour of Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics' new Surgery Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

You can’t live your best life if you’re in pain, or if an injury is holding you back from doing the things you love. Holland Hospital is opening a new facility bringing a 40-year partnership together to provide the best possible orthopedic care.

Whether it’s an emergency, surgery, return to sport, or rehab, the Holland Hospital & Shoreline Orthopaedics Center are working together to provide the best possible orthopedic care under one roof.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix took a tour of the new 40,000-square-foot building housing the two medical organizations to learn about the services they’ll provide to patients in West Michigan.

The new Orthopedic Facility and Surgery Center at Westpark will host an open house on October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. so the public can see inside the new building. There will be refreshments and giveaways, plus a chance to meet the expert providers and staff.

RSVP at hollandhospital.org/orthocenteropenhouse.

