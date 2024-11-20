Get a sneak preview of DeGraaf Interior's new Ada showroom

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Renovations are underway as DeGraaf Interiors prepares its new showroom location on Fulton Street in Ada.

The new showroom will feature a wide selection of wooden flooring, carpet, countertops, cabinets, and much more. These samples will be installed in large sections throughout the store, giving clients a picture of what the items look like before purchasing them for their homes.

Fox 17 Morning Mix's Michelle Dunaway got a sneak peek at the new location as workers installed the wood flooring, and learned what else customers can expect when shopping at this new showroom.

DeGraaf Interiors' Ada n is scheduled to open to the public on December 2.

For updates and behind-the-scenes looks, visit degraafinteriors.com or follow them on Facebook.

