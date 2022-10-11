Get a sneak peek of GR Ballet's "Elemental Movement"

The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Grand Rapids Ballet continues with this weekend's upcoming performance of Elemental Movement.

Watch the video above for a special preview of the performance from two company dancers, Adriana and Nathan.

Elemental Movement will be performed October 14-16 at the following times: October 14 at 7:30 p.m., October 15 with a free Family Matinee at 2 p.m. and regular show at 7:30, and October 16 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. Tickets start at $34, however, for the free Family Matinee tickets must be reserved and are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Purchase tickets at grballet.com or call 616-454-4771 ext. 110.