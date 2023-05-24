Get a sneak peek of Deos Contemporary Ballet's "AWAKEN"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

AWAKEN Series 23 presented by Deos Contemporary Ballet opens this Memorial Day weekend.

AWAKEN showcases the range of professional dancers of Deos Ballet. There will be 7 pieces performed during each show, 5 of them being original choreography by Artistic Director Tess Sinke.

The ballets slated for the show include a work to Vivaldi's Spring Movement of "The Four Seasons", a ballet based on Jules Breton's "Song of the Lark" painting, and two pieces performed alongside live music, with the musicians onstage and interacting with the dancers. No two shows will be the same, given the nature of the new work Deos is presenting - audience members can expect a unique, beautiful experience of art in all its forms. Deos Ballet works to be more than a dance lover's company - it is a true art-lovers company.

If you want to see a refreshing take on ballet, come see Deos Contemporary Ballet at AWAKEN Series 23 this Memorial Day weekend at St. Cecilia Music Center.

Tickets cost $35 each, and performances take place May 27 at 7 p.m. and May 28 at 2 p.m.

To learn more, visit deosballet.com.