Get a sneak peek at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

DeVos Place will turn into a giant RV park as the latest and greatest products, destinations, and vehicles are showcased at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, & RV Show this weekend.

From January 12-15, DeVos Place will be filled with outdoor-centered vendors showcasing more than 100 RV lines, accessories, campgrounds, and travel destinations.

The Camper, Travel, & RV show will take place at the following times:

January 12: 3 to 9 p.m.

January 13: 12 to 9 p.m.

January 14: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

January 15: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discover more vendors and an event schedule at showspan.com.