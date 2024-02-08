Get a jump start on golf season at the West Michigan Golf Show

The West Michigan Golf Show returns to DeVos Place on February 9-11, allowing golfers to see the latest gear, courses, and deals.

With the area’s top equipment dealers, courses, and resorts, golfers can plan their entire golf season and book their first tee time of the year.

Other attractions include The $100 Hole-Out Challenge, A Closest to the Pin Contest, and a Long Putt Contest where someone may walk away with $10,000.

The West Michigan Golf Show will be open on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $12 per day, with kids 14 and under getting in for free. Proceeds will benefit The First Tee of West Michigan, Make a Wish Foundation, and Folds of Honor.

See a complete event schedule for the weekend at westmichigangolfshow.com.