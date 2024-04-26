Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Get a free snack from Wetzel's Pretzels on National Pretzel Day

Get a free pretzel at Wetzel's Pretzels from 3 p.m. to close at any location.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 12:39:24-04

Wetzel's Pretzels is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year and is turning National Pretzel Day into National Wetzel Day on Friday, April 26 by offering free pretzels for all!

In honor of Wetzel’s 30th Anniversary, they are offering one free Original Pretzel per person from 3 p.m. to close (no purchase necessary).

Wetzel’s joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix on this special day to teach Todd and Michelle how to roll, snap, and twist pretzels. 

Wetzel's Pretzels has a location in Grandville inside Rivertown Mall.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book