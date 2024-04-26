Get a free snack from Wetzel's Pretzels on National Pretzel Day

Wetzel's Pretzels is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year and is turning National Pretzel Day into National Wetzel Day on Friday, April 26 by offering free pretzels for all!

In honor of Wetzel’s 30th Anniversary, they are offering one free Original Pretzel per person from 3 p.m. to close (no purchase necessary).

Wetzel’s joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix on this special day to teach Todd and Michelle how to roll, snap, and twist pretzels.

Wetzel's Pretzels has a location in Grandville inside Rivertown Mall.