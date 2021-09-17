Get a cake of your favorite NFL team for your next tailgate party at Meijer

Step up your tailgate food game with a customizable cake at Meijer!

Their new online customization ordering tool allows customers to order a cake with a personalized message, logo, or design with just a click of a button. Especially for tailgating season, sports fans can get a cake with their favorite football team's logo and colors in a few easy steps.

The process is simple! Go to meijer.com, and select the store where the cake will be picked up. Choose a cake style, pick a cake design, and the cake will be ready to be picked up at the Meijer Bakery in 2-4 days.

To order a cake online, visit meijer.com/customcakes.

Sponsored by Meijer.