Get a behind-the-scenes look at Kate Upton's drink company in Hudsonville, VOSA Spirits

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jul 23, 2024

While Grand Rapids is considered Beer City, Michigan has a plethora of fabulous distilleries, wineries, and other creative local libations.

VOSA Spirits is one of those beverage companies that makes a canned vodka cocktail with a very familiar co-owner: model and actress Kate Upton. She recently visited the manufacturing facility in Hudsonville, and the Morning Mix team got a behind-the-scenes look at VOSA Spirits.

You can learn more by visiting vosaspirits.com.

