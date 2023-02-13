Get a behind-the-scenes look at how the World of Winter ice sculptures are created with Ice Guru

The World of Winter Festival is happening in Downtown Grand Rapids, and the entire area is filled with extravagant ice sculptures for passersby to admire. Ever wonder who created these cool works of art?

Randy Fitch, as well as 11 other amazing artists from Ice Guru Events, are the masterminds behind these ice sculptures, as well as many other wonderful ice pieces throughout the World of Winter festival.

Todd Chance took a trip to where the magic happens: inside Randy's giant freezer! Take a sneak peek at how Randy finds inspiration for his sculptures, and an up-close look at all the tools and methods used to create these chilly works of art.