Get 24/7 support with The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s Crisis Text Line®

Posted at 2:59 PM, Apr 13, 2023
The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan's be nice. program is partnering with the Crisis Text Line® in efforts to better educate and provide mental health resources to individuals who may be facing emotional distress or a mental health crisis.

For anyone who needs someone to listen, all they need to do is text “nice” to 741741 for free, 24/7 mental health support and crisis intervention. Texters are answered by trained volunteer Crisis Counselors.

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is hoping by providing an easy-to-remember, complimentary word to the be nice. program, texters will feel more inclined to utilize this resource. 

Learn more information and find more resources at benice.org.

