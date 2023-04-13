Get 24/7 support with The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s Crisis Text Line®

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan's be nice. program is partnering with the Crisis Text Line® in efforts to better educate and provide mental health resources to individuals who may be facing emotional distress or a mental health crisis.

For anyone who needs someone to listen, all they need to do is text “nice” to 741741 for free, 24/7 mental health support and crisis intervention. Texters are answered by trained volunteer Crisis Counselors.

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is hoping by providing an easy-to-remember, complimentary word to the be nice. program, texters will feel more inclined to utilize this resource.

Learn more information and find more resources at benice.org.