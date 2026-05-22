Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum unveils exhibit on 1976 U.S./U.K. relations

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In honor of the country's Semiquincentennial this year, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum is celebrating by looking back to the Bicentennial in 1976.

The museum is opening a temporary exhibit beginning May 23, "Waltzing with the Queen: President Ford and the Anglo-American Special Relationship". The exhibit takes a deeper dive into the relationship between the United States and United Kingdom during this time, with emphasis on Queen Elizabeth II's White House visit in 1976.

The exhibit will feature panels, artifacts, and photographs such as Head of State gifts to the Ford family, the table gifted to President Eisenhower from Queen Elizabeth II, Her Majesty's gown worn at the State Dinner on July 7, 1976, and more.

The exhibit will run through October 25 of this year. Watch the video above to see Michelle's visit to the museum for a preview, speaking with Dr. Mirelle Luecke.

Visit fordlibrarymuseum.gov for more information and to purchase museum tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok