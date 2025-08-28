Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum featuring Greatest Generation pop-up exhibit

September 2025 marks 80 years since the end of World War II, and Grand Rapids is gearing up to honor the heroes from that time during the week-long Greatest Generation Celebration.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is also weighing in on the festivities, featuring a limited pop-up exhibit detailing West Michigan's role during WWII from local residents who served, to factory work from Steelcase. More artifacts from President Ford's naval service during that time will be displayed, and various artifacts from that time in history will be featured as well.

The pop-up exhibit runs through September 7. The exhibit will be located in the lobby of the museum and is free and open to visitors during regular museum hours.

Michelle and photojournalist Eric Florence visited the Ford Museum to take a look at what visitors to the museum can see.

Visit fordlibrarymuseum.gov for more information on the exhibit.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok