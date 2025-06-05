General Wood Shop to host inaugural Riverpride

June is Pride Month, and there is a new event in Grand Rapids to bring the LGBTQ+ community and allies together in celebration. Hosted by General Wood Shop, Riverpride will be along Alabama Avenue on Sunday, June 8 from 12 P.M. until 10 P.M. An after party will be at General Wood Shop until 2 A.M.

Riverpride will feature a main stage, activities, pop-up bar, as well as food and artist vendors. D.J.'s and drag performances will also be held throughout the day.

Riverpride is free to attend and open to all ages. VIP ticket packages are available and include a private booth inside General Wood Shop, swag bag, an RSVP spot to the after party, and more.

Calv Paige, General Wood Shop's General Manager sat down with Todd to give a preview of what to expect at this inaugural event.

To purchase VIP tickets, visit Eventbrite. To learn more about River Pride, visit riverpridegr.com.

