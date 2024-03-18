Gateway Spoon & Holland Area Arts Council to host first “Art of The Spoon” event

The Holland Area Arts Council and Gateway Spoon are hosting an upcoming artist talk and reception that will bring community organizations together to help those in need.

The first-ever "Art of the Spoon" series is part of a collaboration between the two organizations where works from local artists are displayed at The Spoon year-round.

“Art of The Spoon'' event will take place on Thursday, March 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Gateway Spoon in Holland. This event is an after-hours, pop-up showcase where works by the season’s featured artist will be on display and available for purchase.

March’s event will highlight featured artist Christi Dreese. Christi M. Dreese is a contemporary impressionist painter based in Spring Lake, Michigan.

Guests of this free event will enjoy a brief Artist Talk conversation with Dreese, as well as live music and refreshments. Proceeds from artwork sales will support Gateway Mission, HAAC, and the artist.

For more information, please visit the HAAC website or GatewaySpoon.com.