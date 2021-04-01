Gateway Pediatric Therapy shares ways people can participate in World Autism Day

April is National Autism Awareness Month. One of the many ways people can show their support and spread awareness is by participating in the Light It Up Blue campaign.

Samantha Hancock from Gateway Pediatric Therapy talks about how the community can Light It Up Blue, and other ways West Michigan can help spread autism awareness.

Light it Up Blue is a national campaign, originating through the organization, Autism Speaks. It is an opportunity to show support and acceptance for people with autism on April 2, World Autism Day, by wearing blue. Gateway Pediatric Therapy is encouraging the community to wear blue, snap a selfie, and share it with #LightItUpBlue.

On World Autism Awareness Day and throughout April, which is Autism Awareness Month, Gateway Pediatric Therapy will be educating the community as it relates to dating, autism in the workplace, and supporting those with autism and their families.

They will also be highlighting the needs of the autism community, and how everyone can support and uplift those affected by it.

Gateway Pediatric Therapy is the Midwest’s premier center for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). ABA is the most effective, evidence-based treatment available to target positive behavior change and skill building for individuals diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

To learn more about the activities taking place during Autism Awareness Month, visit gatewaypediatrictherapy.com.