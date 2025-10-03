Game Day Glory: Family Fare's "Tailgate Throwdown" offers amazing prizes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Is your refrigerator stocked and ready for the roar of the crowd?

As the leaves turn and the air grows crisp, Family Fare is your ultimate destination for everything you need this tailgating season, and they’re throwing in a shot at a massive prize. Forget running all over town; you can easily stock up on all your game day essentials—from premium meats and fresh bakery buns to chips, dips, icy drinks, and the perfect craft beer or soda—all in one convenient trip.

Family Fare is ramping up the excitement this year with the 2025 Tailgate Throwdown Sweepstakes. To participate, simply use your Rewards Card at checkout and purchase any three participating items in one single transaction. Your entries will automatically accumulate every time you make a qualifying purchase. If you prefer to enter without a purchase, full details on the mail-in option are available in the official sweepstakes rules [Link to Official Sweepstakes Rules].

One lucky Grand Prize winner will walk away with the Ultimate Tailgate Experience, a customized prize package valued at approximately $2,175. Three Second Place winners will snag a Tailgate Essential Bundle (valued at $975 each), and three Runners-Up will receive a $500 Gift Card to a participating SpartanNash store, including Family Fare.

The promotion runs through November 1, 2025. Don't wait! Hit the aisles at Family Fare, grab what you need for the perfect tailgate, and get your entry in for a shot at these amazing prizes. Winners will be selected in a random drawing on or about November 5, 2025.

Todd took a trip to Lubbers Stadium at GVSU to learn more. Watch our interview and then get even more at shopfamilyfare.com.

