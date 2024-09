Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a staple in any kitchen. Use it to saute, roast, dress, dip, or do any form of cooking to make a dish taste delicious.

To celebrate Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day, Denise Walburg from Fustini's Oils and Vinegar in Holland joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share recipe inspiration.

Learn more at Fustinis.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok