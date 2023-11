While many associate Black Friday sales with big box stores, there are deals to be had with local markets. The Fulton Street Farmers Market is getting ready to host dozens of local vendors at an upcoming Black Friday Market, promising great deals on locally made handcrafted items and more.

The Black Friday Market will take place on November 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discover all the vendors coming to the market and more at fultonstreetmarket.org.