From Road Trips to Barrels: The Family Behind Legacy Wine and Spirits Brings a Kentucky Tradition to Michigan

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — What started as a shared passion has grown into Legacy Wine and Spirits, a new West Michigan venture rooted in craftsmanship, faith, and family. Owners Lance and Anjalie Wassink say launching a business while raising three elementary-aged children may seem ambitious, but for them, this season of life felt like the right time to take the leap.

Lance brings more than a decade of experience as both a seasoned carpenter and head winemaker. Over the years, his appreciation for the artistry behind wine and spirits deepened into a long-term vision. Anjalie soon found herself equally invested in the craft, and together they began laying the groundwork for what would become Legacy Wine and Spirits.

Their preparation stretched far beyond Michigan. The couple traveled to 17 states, visiting more than 100 wineries and distilleries to study operations, production techniques, and guest experiences. They sourced equipment piece by piece, including barrels, tanks, presses, and a still. Lance also expanded his training through formal coursework at Moonshine University.

A defining moment came during a trip to Kentucky, where they experienced barrel thieving, the process of drawing spirits directly from the barrel for tasting. The interactive, behind-the-scenes approach left a lasting impression. “We knew right away we wanted to bring that experience home,” Lance said.

After navigating the regulatory process, Legacy Wine and Spirits became the first in Michigan to offer a full barrel thieving experience to the public, giving guests a hands-on opportunity to connect with the craft in a meaningful way.

