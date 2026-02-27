From Pantry to Pottery: Upcycling Snack Containers into High-End Decor

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Why throw away your empty snack containers when they could be the next centerpiece on your mantel? Julie Loven, the creative force behind the popular lifestyle brand The Effortless Girl, is back in our studios to prove that high-end home decor doesn't require a high-end budget. Her latest project tackles the task of upcycling large plastic food containers—like those from cheeseballs or bulk pretzels—into realistic-looking ceramic pottery.

Loven's philosophy is built on finding accessible, cost-saving lifestyle ideas without sacrificing style. A native of the Appalachian Mountains, Loven has spent years perfecting DIY techniques that anyone can master. For this project, she uses a combination of basic art paint and everyday kitchen sponges to create a textured, "stone" finish that mimics expensive stoneware. By adding simple elements like twine or rope for added detail and using a matte paint finish, the plastic containers are virtually indistinguishable from real clay once complete.

Her goal is to encourage viewers to "recycle and revamp" rather than buy new. Most of these "faux-tery" creations cost less than $10 to make, using materials many people already have in their craft closets or pantries. Beyond being an affordable decor solution, it serves as a kid-friendly activity that teaches the value of re-purposing. Watch her walk Todd and Michelle through the process.

