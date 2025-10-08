From Neurologist to Novelist: T.K. Thoits’ Insider Thriller "SETTUP"

He was known professionally as Dr. Timothy Thoits, a leading neurologist and clinical researcher. But these days, he's known as T.K. Thoits, author of the medical thriler "SETTUP: A Detective Evans & Murray Series."

Thoits has spent many years publishing rigorous medical research. He admits the leap from neurology to novel writing was daunting, but he mitigated the difficulty by rooting the entire story in the world he knows best.

The premise of SETTUP centers on Dr. Stella Murray, a respected Grand Rapids neurologist and researcher who reports a dangerous side effect in a promising new experimental medication. Her moral decision instantly puts her in the crosshairs of a ruthless, multibillion-dollar industry. When a colleague turns up dead, she is forced to partner with Detective Troy Evans to uncover a murderous conspiracy tied to the compromised drug trial.

For local readers, the Grand Rapids setting provides a deep layer of engagement. Though characters and institutions are fictionalized, Thoits draws heavily on the recognizable geography and atmosphere of the West Michigan medical community, giving the fictional crime a local, realistic feel.

Good news for fans: the cover explicitly labels the book as "A Detective Evans & Murray Series," confirming that readers can expect future installments featuring the dynamic pairing of the sharp neurologist and the local detective.

SETTUP is widely available wherever books are sold, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Just search for "TK Thoits" to start reading.

