From Gospel to Virtual Reality: Laughfest offers something for everyone

Funny can be fickle and what some find hilarious may not be someone else's cup of tea. Luckily, Laughfest 2025 promises something for everyone.

Presented by Gun Lake Casino, Laughfestincludes free and ticketed events from stand-up and improv to community showcases, and a variety of other seriously funny stuff. Events will take place in Grand Rapids, Wayland, and Lowell.

There are shows for everyone, including the popular Free Comedy Showcase, local and national comedians, free family-events, and so much more.

New this year is the incorporation of Gospel Fest into the Laughfest lineup. While the event aims to bring laughter and joy while raising funds for Gilda's Club's programs, the event will include a focus on gospel music and praise. Comedian Lena Green will be performing as well. This event happens on March 6 at Resurrection Fellowship Church in Grand Rapids.

Comedian Aaron Sorrels joined the show to showcase his Virtual Reality Showcase where a physical and digital show combine into one uniquely funny experience. This free event is scheduled for March 8 at Dr.Grin's in The B.O.B.

While laughter and entertainment is the focus of the festival, LaughFest is more than just stand-up comedy. All the proceeds from the festival contribute to Gilda's Club's free cancer and grief emotional health program, named after comedian and SNL star, Gilda Radner.

Gilda's LaughFest will take place March 5-9, 2025, with the Red Door Gala taking place on March 19.

Stay up to date on what performers are coming to the festival, as well as other related events, at laughfestgr.org.

