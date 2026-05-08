Friends of Cystic Fibrosis recognize May as Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that has no cure. Impacting the lungs and digestive system, those who are currently living with the condition are able to have a better quality of life thanks to advancements in treatments.

May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, and Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis help families in need by providing care packages for hospitalized patients, providing medical supplies or equipment, helping fundraise patients' needs, and more. It is not operated or funded by the greater Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Friends will host their ninth annual Big Hole Par Crawl golf outing on Saturday, September 12 at Arrowhead Golf Course in Lowell beginning at 12 P.M. Future event information will follow.

Tammy Ledkins, Friends & Families of Cystic Fibrosis Committee member and cystic fibrosis patient Erin Ledkins visited the Morning Mix to share more about the organization and how the community can get involved.

Visit ffofcf.org for more information.

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