Friendly competition taking place at the GRPD vs. GRFD Charity Baseball Game

Grand Rapids firefighters and police officers are local heroes who put their lives on the line for our safety and welfare. Some are trading their traditional uniforms for jerseys as they battle it out on the baseball field for the GRPD vs. GRFD Charity Baseball Game.

The game will take place on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Catholic High School. Then the party will move to Sullivan Field for whiffle ball, food, and drinks from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The game is free to attend, but donations are appreciated.

