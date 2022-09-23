Friday's Friends: The Gem Kittens

Bark in the Dark

Are you excited about the brand new Bark in the Dark?!

It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the FUN! Join us from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!

They'll also be hosting local bands including Pretty Kool, Feeding Grizzlies, Barrel Bones, and Kyle Brown & The Humane Condition.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free. Adult tickets include a wag bag filled with goodies for you and your furry friend from our generous sponsors, and (for the over 21 crowds) a beverage ticket for the beer tent!

Purchase your tickets today at hswestmi.org/bark.

Community Clinic

If your family pets need support, HSWM wants to help! On Saturday, September 24 from 11 am to 2 pm at Sunshine Church in Grand Rapids for a HUGE combined community clinic!

This clinic is designed for underserved community members who receive government assistance. This clinic is for those who require extra assistance providing care for their pets. HSWM will be partnering with Harbor Humane, Kent County Animal Shelter, Creston Cat Community, C-Snip, and Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry to provide basic services to family pets, like vaccines, microchips, and prevention for fleas, ticks, heartworm, and more. Please make sure cats are in carriers and not loose and that all dogs are on a leash.

Taco Tuesday at Cannonsburg

Do you love tacos? How about puppies? Then join the Humane Society of West Michigan for Taco Tuesday at Cannonsburg Ski Area on Tuesday, September 27, from 6-8 pm for fundraising, puppies, pup cups, and TACOS! The deck will be open at 5 pm with tacos and cold beverages so bring out the whole family.

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.