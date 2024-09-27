Friday's Friends: Scroll & Jaybird

Humane Hustle: November 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Hustle is more than just a run; it's a day filled with activities and a post-run party that will leave you with lasting memories. Enjoy scenic views, quality time with your four-legged friends, and a sense of purpose knowing your participation supports a great cause.

Wet dog and cat food is needed!

This week, our animals need wet dog and kitten food! If you'd like to support our animals, please consider donating so our cats and dogs can have stuffed bellies full of yummy food!

Visit our Amazon Wishlist below to view what our animals are looking for.

Dogs and Donuts with BISSELL Pet Foundation

Will we see you at Dogs & Donuts on Saturday, October 5? This amazing dog-friendly event benefiting BISSELL Pet Foundation is back and filled with more fall fun for you and your dog than ever before.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok