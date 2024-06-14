Friday's Friends: Poppy and Jazz

141st Birthday Party

Celebrate HSWM's 141st at the paw-ty of the summer! Join HSWM on June 29 for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, and music, as well as cake and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 years old, and free for toddlers under 2. Reserve your spot now at hswestmi.org/birthday.html.

See you at Pride!

Humane Society of West Michigan is proud to support and stand by the LGBTQIA+ community, and they cannot wait to celebrate this month of love at Grand Rapids Pride Fest on June 22. Come visit their booth and check out exclusive Pride Merch, a fun rainbow booth, and much more!

Importance of a Microchip!

Do you know you can come to HSWM and get a lifesaving microchip for only $20? Every Tuesday-Friday from 1-4 p.m. you can bring your pet to be microchipped!

It is crucial at HSWM that your pet is microchipped! Warm summer weather increases the stray population due to open windows/doors, fireworks, and more time outdoors. All of your local shelters are full of strays without a microchip. These pets are healthy, loved, and disconnected from their beloved owners. One $20 microchip could make the difference between reunited with your pet or not.

