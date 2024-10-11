Friday's Friend: Hamlet

Let’s keep our furry friends healthy together!

Join us today, Friday, October 11th from 12-3 PM at the SECON Resource center for a low-cost Vaccine Clinic for your cats and dogs! This clinic is a great vaccination opportunity for your pets. Our dog vaccine bundle is only $35 and our Cat Vaccine bundle is only $15.

No appointment is necessary- just drop on by! To ensure a timeslot for you and your pets please arrive by 2:00 PM. For the comfort and safety of all pets, we do kindly ask that all dogs are on a 6-foot non-retractable leash and cats are in carriers.

Let your spooky festivities commence with the Humane Society of West Michigan!

The Howl’ N Boo Kids Night Out is almost here!

This Saturday, October 12th from 4-7pm, bring the whole family down to enjoy some spooky fall fun! There will be yummy food, a costume parade to show off your Halloween attire, a Ghostbusters meet and greet, as well as yes, of course, CANDY!

After Howl’ N Boo, from 7-9, be prepared for a fright as you venture into the haunted woods of HSWM on our first-ever Spooky trail. Admission is $10 per person. This trail features live actors and may be scary for younger kids, so please enter if you dare from 7-9 PM.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation [facebook.com] 's Empty the Shelters event is not over!

Up until Tuesday, October 15th, our adult dogs’ adoption fee is reduced to only $50 and our adult cats’ adoption fee is reduced to only $25.

Now is the “Purr”fect time to welcome a new furry friend into your life. Stop by HSWM and find your new best friend today!

Humane Hustle: November 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Hustle is more than just a run; it's a day filled with activities and a post-run party that will leave you with lasting memories. Enjoy scenic views, quality time with your four-legged friends, and a sense of purpose knowing your participation supports a great cause.

