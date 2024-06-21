Friday's Friends: Ghost

Hot Weather Safety:

With the hot weather this week, we want to share some critical info from the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development - MDARDon how to keep you pets safe in extreme heat:

- Hand check the pavement if you cannot hold your hand for three seconds it is too hot for your pups

- Always have access to fresh clean water

- Never leave a pet in the car

- Check for heat exhaustion in your pets

141st Birthday Party

Celebrate HSWM's 141st at the paw-ty of the summer! Join HSWM on June 29 for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, and music, as well as cake and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 years old, and free for toddlers under 2. Reserve your spot now at hswestmi.org/birthday.html.

See you at Pride!

Humane Society of West Michigan is proud to support and stand by the LGBTQIA+ community, and they cannot wait to celebrate this month of love at Grand Rapids Pride Fest on June 22. Come visit their booth and check out exclusive Pride Merch, a fun rainbow booth, and much more!

Importance of a Microchip!

Do you know you can come to HSWM and get a lifesaving microchip for only $20? Every Tuesday-Friday from 1-4 p.m. you can bring your pet to be microchipped!

It is crucial at HSWM that your pet is microchipped! Warm summer weather increases the stray population due to open windows/doors, fireworks, and more time outdoors. All of your local shelters are full of strays without a microchip. These pets are healthy, loved, and disconnected from their beloved owners. One $20 microchip could make the difference between reunited with your pet or not.

We are at Capacity!

With our shelter at capacity, we rely on donations to help our animals. Now through July 7, Beer City Dog Biscuits are doing something amazing! For every bag of dog biscuits donated through their website, they're going to match it! These dog biscuit donations will truly make our pup's days brighter until they find their new homes!

Donate here: beercitydogbiscuits.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok