Friday's Friends: Ellie Mae

Featured Pet: Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae is looking for a forever home! This sweet girl is extremely playful and would likely do best with another dog in the home. She is incredibly smart, and picks up on new routines and tricks quickly. She would do best in a home with a fenced-in backyard, as she needs to run and play often. She also loves dog parks. If you are interested in Ellie Mae, email zgoehring@hswestmi.org.

141st Birthday Party- June 29

Humane Society of West Michigan is proud to have been serving our community for the past 141 years, and there is no better way to celebrate than having a Birthday Party. Tickets are now on sale for the celebration on June 29.

Pet Adoption Day at Tanger Outlet

The Humane Society of West Michigan will be joining Tanger Outlet at their mall to help find some of our adoptable animals in their new homes! There will be food trucks, animal product vendors, and other shelters attending. Come out on May 11 from 12-3 p.m. for all things animal welfare- and hopefully find your new best friend!

Sparta’s Town & Country Days Adoption Event

The Humane Society of West Michigan will be attending Sparta’s Town and Country Days with an adoption trailer and adoptable animals. On May 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. make your way down to Balyeat Field to enjoy some music, food, drinks, and adorable animals! We hope you will fall in love and find your new family member.