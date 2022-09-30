Friday's Friends: Bruni

Bark in the Dark

Bark in the Dark is finally here! It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the fun! Join the HSWM from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!

They'll also be hosting local bands including Pretty Kool, Feeding Grizzlies, Barrel Bones, and Kyle Brown & The Humane Condition.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free. Adult tickets include a wag bag filled with goodies for you and your furry friend from our generous sponsors, and (for the over 21 crowds) a beverage ticket for the beer tent!

Purchase your tickets today at hswestmi.org/bark.

