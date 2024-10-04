Friday's Friends: Blue

Humane Hustle: November 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Hustle is more than just a run; it's a day filled with activities and a post-run party that will leave you with lasting memories. Enjoy scenic views, quality time with your four-legged friends, and a sense of purpose knowing your participation supports a great cause.

Dogs and Donuts with BISSELL Pet Foundation

Will we see you at Dogs & Donuts on Saturday, October 5? This amazing dog-friendly event benefiting BISSELL Pet Foundation is back and filled with more fall fun for you and your dog than ever before.

