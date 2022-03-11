Friday's Friends: Angel & Antonio

Featured Pets: Angel and Antonio

Meet dynamic duo, Angel and Antonio! This adorable brother-sister pair are purebred Dobermans who were part of a large-scale rescue and are both still figuring out how to dog. We were certain this duo would get adopted right away, but shockingly they're still here, waiting to find their furever family!

Both of these dogs have gorgeous velvety coats, big brown eyes, and expressive ears! They know how to sit, shake, love treats, love people, and LOVE each other. Their previous foster parents said Antonio is a great, easy-going dog until he finds a ball--then all bets are off! He's still getting used to walking on a leash, but he will nicely walk by your side. Angel isn't always an angel, but she's very sweet and keeps herself busy trying to keep your full attention! She loves toys--and though stuffed animals never last long--Kongs and balls are great. She's also understandably very curious about the world around her and can be a bit of an escape artist trying to experience new things, so it's good to keep a close eye on her.

These precious pups are ready to get out of the shelter and start their new life together. To learn more about both of these big babies, visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Paws, Claws & Corks!

HSWM would like to thank all of the attendees who came out to celebrate all of the lifesaving work of the shelter. This is their largest fundraiser of the year, and as a 100 percent donor-funded non-profit organization, they couldn't do it without sponsors and patrons.

Free Pet Vaccines

On Saturday, March 12 from 12 - 3 p.m. HSWM will be partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation, Petco Love, and other local animal rescues to offer a large-scale vaccine clinic to this community. They'll have fee vaccines, including rabies and distemper combo for both cats and dogs, as well as $5 heartworm tests, microchips, 1 dose of flea/tick prevention, or 1 dose of heartworm prevention.

Interested? Learn more about this event through their Facebook page at facebook.com/hswestmi.

Spring Break Camp

The snow is finally melting, and spring is on its way! Spring will bring sunny skies, green grass, fresh blooms, and HSWM's Spring Break Camp!

HSWM camps are a wonderful opportunity to entertain, teach, and above all, give children the opportunity to interact with the pets in their care. This camp is just one month away, from April 4 - 7. These events fill up quickly, so sign your little ones up today so they don’t miss out on the fun!

Sign up and learn more at hswestmi.org/youth-camps.

Sponsored by MSUFCU