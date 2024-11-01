Friday's Friend: Zoe

Humane Hustle: November 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Hustle is more than just a run; it's a day filled with activities and a post-run party that will leave you with lasting memories. Enjoy scenic views, quality time with your four-legged friends, and a sense of purpose knowing your participation supports a great cause.

Obedience Classes

Looking to start a training course with your canine? We have classes for all ages, each being a six-week course from socializing a new puppy, to teaching proper manners and sharpening those skills, even classes for understanding reactivity towards other dogs!

For more information about the classes and to register, click here.

Pet Portraits

Maddie Jackson Arthas that perfect gift for you! Get an adorable acrylic portrait of your pet! 50% of the proceeds will go directly to the animals in our care, supporting them while they wait for their forever homes! Contact Maddie at maddiejacksonart@gmail.com to claim a slot! You better hurry, there are only 8 slots available! The deadline is December 1, so don't wait on this amazing gift.

